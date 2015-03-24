Konstantin Kopachinsky

Nexus 6 Sketch Freebie

Konstantin Kopachinsky
Konstantin Kopachinsky
  • Save
Nexus 6 Sketch Freebie device android nexus nexus 6 free sketch gui
Download color palette

I was need a preview of Nexus 6 for my current project. Made it with Sketch.

Download Here

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Konstantin Kopachinsky
Konstantin Kopachinsky

More by Konstantin Kopachinsky

View profile
    • Like