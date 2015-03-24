Listupp — New version

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Your exclusive invitation into the world of fashion has arrived. Discover the amazing new styles on http://listupp.it/
Listupp is like Google for the fashion retail industry. It aggregates fashion products, provides a community for fashion lovers to inspire consumers and, last but not least, lets you easily search and compare the products you love.
Listupp automatically aggregates the inventories of hundreds of shops and standardizes their products descriptions. It provides personalized advices and a recommender system, and also tracks price changes and notifies customers about sales offers on the products they love.