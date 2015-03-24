New Entry Icon Experiments

Sit, the meditation timer that @Zack Shapiro and I are close to releasing, allows you to write a few notes about your meditation session after it’s complete. These are a few my experiments for the writing icon. I’m most happy with the one on the bottom-right, which is pretty similar to the standard iOS icon for composing a new email in Mail.app.

Please hit L if you like this shot. If you’d like to say hello, you can find me on Twitter @ricburton.

[I’m 88/288 into my year of shots.]