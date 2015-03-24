Vlad Ucrainschi

Squidlle - Login Page

Vlad Ucrainschi
Vlad Ucrainschi
  • Save
Squidlle - Login Page web socialnetwork squid squidlle startup flat project ui interface app indiegogo login
Download color palette

Login Page of Squidlle - our project, which is live now on Indiegogo:
http://igg.me/at/squidlle
Check out the real pixels here:
http://goo.gl/2PzyXl

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Vlad Ucrainschi
Vlad Ucrainschi

More by Vlad Ucrainschi

View profile
    • Like