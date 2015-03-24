Luke Beard

Exposure Student Discounts!

Luke Beard
Luke Beard
  • Save
Exposure Student Discounts!
Download color palette

We released student discounts over at Exposure this morning, 50% off subscriptions! Always fun to put together these landing types of landing pages.

Take a peek at the live version here: exposure.co/student-discounts

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Luke Beard
Luke Beard

More by Luke Beard

View profile
    • Like