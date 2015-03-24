James

Icons

James
James
Hire Me
  • Save
Icons ui design ux user interface icons 1x 2x retina
Download color palette

Some icons for a project i'm working on.

Click @2x to see a better preview.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
James
James
Design at Tailwind, tinkering at Wireframe.
Hire Me

More by James

View profile
    • Like