Auto-Saving UI

Working on the auto-saving ui for a website that auto-saves in the background as users are filling out data. An auto-saving alert slides out from the left of the save button. When saving is complete, the alert slides back behind the save button, revealing a time stamp of the last time an auto-save occurred.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
