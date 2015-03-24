Brandon Harrison

Diamond Shutter Monoweight

Brandon Harrison
Brandon Harrison
  • Save
Diamond Shutter Monoweight logo identity diamond lens shutter photography wedding icon circle branding
Download color palette

Based off some feedback, here's a single-line approach. The lens is less obvious but I think it's worth it for the sake of simplicity.

Let the voting commence!

89ea485bd6d94a9c4f16a55dc828eba1
Rebound of
Diamond Shutter
By Brandon Harrison
View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Brandon Harrison
Brandon Harrison

More by Brandon Harrison

View profile
    • Like