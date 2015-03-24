What’s stopping you?

It’s time to stop listening to what everyone else says about you, telling you what to do, how to act, how you should feel. Let them judge you by your results, and nothing else; it’s none of their business how you get where you’re going. If you’re relentless, there is no halfway, no could or should or maybe. Don’t tell me the glass is half full or half empty; you either have something in that glass or you don’t.

Decide. Commit. Act. Succeed. Repeat.