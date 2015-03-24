Rehana Khan

Afghan Bride: Work in Progress

Afghan Bride: Work in Progress afghan afghanistan girl bride illustration graphic art vector illustrator digital drawing painting
I've been working on this illustration off and on, whenever I have the free time. I wanted to post progress of course! I started adding details to the dress. I'm planning on doing a series, as soon as I finish this one of course. The Afghan culture is a really beautiful one full of colorful cute dresses and beautiful dances, and I'd like to capture those into illustration form!

Sketched in photoshop, rendering in Illustrator.

