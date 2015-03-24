Nemanja Banjanin

Lend Fox

Lend Fox credit logo simple lend fox abstract financial
A logo that I made for a trusted, online marketplace that uncovers the unique opportunity to borrow from Credit Unions. LendFox logo is a 2 piece abstract shape that is catchy, simple, and leaves a strong impact.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
