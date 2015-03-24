Chelsea Wirtz

Goose & Gander Ampersand

Chelsea Wirtz
Chelsea Wirtz
Hire Me
  • Save
Goose & Gander Ampersand lettering logo illustration bird ampersand mark
Download color palette

A little mark from an unused branding direction.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Chelsea Wirtz
Chelsea Wirtz
Illustration, lettering, and design.
Hire Me

More by Chelsea Wirtz

View profile
    • Like