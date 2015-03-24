Jeremy Mansfield
Brand Aid

Responsive Wireframes

Jeremy Mansfield
Brand Aid
Jeremy Mansfield for Brand Aid
Responsive Wireframes
I don't normally move into wireframes on a project, but sometimes when working with larger teams of consultants and key decision makers, I've found I save a lot of time in the end by forcing them to focus on content first and understanding the user flow vs. just seeing what the design is like, which is what they get most excited about.

Content is king, but execution is emperor and sometimes wireframes are the key to ruling a project's universe.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Brand Aid
Brand Aid
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
