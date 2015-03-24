Responsive Wireframes

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
I don't normally move into wireframes on a project, but sometimes when working with larger teams of consultants and key decision makers, I've found I save a lot of time in the end by forcing them to focus on content first and understanding the user flow vs. just seeing what the design is like, which is what they get most excited about.
Content is king, but execution is emperor and sometimes wireframes are the key to ruling a project's universe.