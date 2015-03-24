VeracityColab

Masimo | MightySat - Compositing

Masimo | MightySat - Compositing
We had the incredible pleasure of creating a TV ad for Masimo's MightySat fingertip pulse oximeter.

Here's a quick breakdown of the 3D product shot at the end. You can see the full video here: https://vimeo.com/veracitycolab/masimomightysat

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
