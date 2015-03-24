Connor Blacksher

Yet To Be Named Bad Ass Bike Club

Yet To Be Named Bad Ass Bike Club bike biker logo eyes scary badass
Draft of a logo for my dad's "yet to be named bad ass bike club". They don't have a name, so the face doesn't have a mouth.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
