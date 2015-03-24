Jacob Irwin
Innovate Partners Website

I had the pleasure of working with Innovate Partners to design them a new site. @John Choura Jr. and I directed photography with the amazing Helena Price. Mad props to @Travis Arnold for making the thing come alive.

See it live:
www.innovatepartners.com

Built as a team at @ENVOY.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
