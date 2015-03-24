Eric Venuto

Foodilicious illustrated logo

Eric Venuto
Eric Venuto
  • Save
Foodilicious illustrated logo logo brand illustration drawing mark organic lips
Download color palette

Illustrated logo mark for Foodilicious foodie-related apparel in San Francisco, CA

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Eric Venuto
Eric Venuto

More by Eric Venuto

View profile
    • Like