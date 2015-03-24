🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Figured I should post what I've been up to as of late! Teaser shot of a really cool freelance project I got to work on for a nascar and F1 parts manufacture.
Love these projects when I can test out weird ideas, seeing them succeed or fail. Too many people these days worry they will fail and default to their design tricks and standard looks. I myself fall victim to this as well, but these open ended projects are always fun to test some different stuff out! Full PX later this week ya'll!