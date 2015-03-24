Nicholas Ano

Go Fast 1 concept cars racing race car nascar engineer tech clean layout design web website
Figured I should post what I've been up to as of late! Teaser shot of a really cool freelance project I got to work on for a nascar and F1 parts manufacture.

Love these projects when I can test out weird ideas, seeing them succeed or fail. Too many people these days worry they will fail and default to their design tricks and standard looks. I myself fall victim to this as well, but these open ended projects are always fun to test some different stuff out! Full PX later this week ya'll!

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
