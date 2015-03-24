Luke Drozd

The Handsome Family Tour Poster

The Handsome Family Tour Poster
Poster for The Handsome Family's UK & Ireland Tour 2015.

Imagery wise I wanted something that referenced old religious paintings and Dutch still-life's. Most of the animal related objects in the illustration also refer back to songs on their record 'Wilderness'.

Limited edition signed and numbered print
Edition of 125
4 colour screenprint
59.5cm x 42cm

Full image and purchase info here: http://www.lukedrozd.com/HANDSOME-FAMILY-Poster

