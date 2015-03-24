Isida Karpuzi

Web pitchdeck design

Isida Karpuzi
Isida Karpuzi
  • Save
Web pitchdeck design pitchdeck powerpoint presentation digaram 2d wireframes web
Download color palette

Have you ever heard of an HTML deck?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Isida Karpuzi
Isida Karpuzi

More by Isida Karpuzi

View profile
    • Like