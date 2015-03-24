Karthik Naralasetty

Blood.is in partnership with internet.org

I strongly believe that no one should be denied life saving help just because they can’t afford a mobile data plan.

Last month, in partnership with Facebook's internet.org initiative we've launched http://blood.is in India. It's a simple platform that lets anyone to request or donate blood in an emergency.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
