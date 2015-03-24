🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
What people are saying:
“I made a cv for my son using this, and interviewers where really impressed with how it looked. Anyway got him the job well done.” garyfalkland Features:
A4 Format (210×297 mm) & US Letter (8.5×11 inches)
300 DPI / CMYK 7 Colours included
Files Ready for Print
AI Illustrator Vector EPS
Baseline Grid Perfectly
Aligned Typography Grids and Guides
All Paragraph/Character/Objects Styles and Layers organised and grouped Strong,
Clean Modern Layout
Only Free Fonts Used
For Details : www.logoby.us
Download Link: https://creativemarket.com/shujaktk/227204-Unique-Resume-CV