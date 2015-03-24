Daniel Herron

Endlessly Chasing Cool 17 - 365

Endlessly Chasing Cool 17 - 365 typography lettering grunge texture quote type365 design
trying the coloring cyan and pink on this piece. I love the concept of "chasing cool." If you chase it, you will never have it... cool is all about context.

This is #17 of my Type 365 project.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
