I've got a theory

I've got a theory einstein vpnarea vpn illustration vector banner
I had the privilege on working with VPNArea to create a fun and whimsical version of Einstein - VPNArea's mascotte for their website and branding.

It's been a ton of fun working on all these different versions and watching it come to live a little more with each version.

Check out their fantastic website on: www.vpnarea.com

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
