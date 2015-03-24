Volume 1, Issue 1

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
We started a magazine this year! Being in charge of this beast has been quite the task. It is amazing to see this project transform from the early identity stages, all the way up to watching it roll off the press. Our magazine is printed on 100# silk cover, and 70# text. We decided to go with a matte paper to improve readability. finishing with perfect bound, and spot UV over the logo to make us stand out from our competition.
Check out pullnweight.com to see more!