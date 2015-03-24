Providence Farm

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The most inspiring kind of side project to work on is one you really believe in. In the past year or so I've learned so much about the value of eating whole foods, so it was an honor to work on the mark for a local, grass-fed farm.
"Eating with the fullest pleasure—pleasure, that is, that does not depend on ignorance—is perhaps the profoundest enactment of our connection with the world. In this pleasure we experience our dependence and our gratitude, for we are living in a mystery, from creatures we did not make and powers we cannot comprehend."
—Wendell Berry