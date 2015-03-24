Providence Farm

The most inspiring kind of side project to work on is one you really believe in. In the past year or so I've learned so much about the value of eating whole foods, so it was an honor to work on the mark for a local, grass-fed farm.

"Eating with the fullest pleasure—pleasure, that is, that does not depend on ignorance—is perhaps the profoundest enactment of our connection with the world. In this pleasure we experience our dependence and our gratitude, for we are living in a mystery, from creatures we did not make and powers we cannot comprehend."

—Wendell Berry