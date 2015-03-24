Jon Wooten

Artisan Moss — Branding Glimpse

Artisan Moss — Branding Glimpse branding style guide art moss artisan mood board illustrator photoshop indesign
Here is a glimpse of the mood board I put together for Artisan Moss. Looking to develop a new logo and website down the road, but I really like where this is heading.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
