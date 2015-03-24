Moorprint 3

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Couple of other options... bottom one features an addition at the top. The company want to be known particularly for their friendly client service and so sunshine was a theme I investigated a bit earlier. It's also reminiscent of a sunrise over Dartmoor (where they get their name) and looks a little like hair over the face (they currently have a little guy as a 'logo'/mascot character so this might help the transition from the old to the new).
That said, it might be unnecessary, distracting or too similar to a cog or even the printing.com logo. Hmm. Thoughts most welcome.