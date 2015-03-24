Courtney Wimmert

BHP Party Gras

BHP Party Gras party ice bar branding logo brand
Bar far one of the coolest applications I've ever seen my work used on. This ICE BAR for BHP Billiton's Employee Party was amazing. There was even an ice luge that sat on top of the bar.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
