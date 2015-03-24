Justin Girard

Classic Board Shorts

Justin Girard
Justin Girard
Hire Me
  • Save
Classic Board Shorts icon vector illustrator illustration flat
Download color palette

Booked a cruise in May so this is part 1 of my "Cruise Icon Series".
Because I'm excited. :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 24, 2015
Justin Girard
Justin Girard
Art Director. Branding Specialist.
Hire Me

More by Justin Girard

View profile
    • Like