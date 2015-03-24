Nino Mamaladze
Nino Mamaladze
nesting doll floral toy matryoshka leaf nesting doll nature craft folk
My continued fascination with pattern an shape contnues to bloom with my take on the russian nesting doll

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
