Anna Sun

LaPelicula typography

Anna Sun
Anna Sun
Hire Me
  • Save
LaPelicula typography movie movie festival film film festival typography graphic design corporate identity identity design poster
Download color palette

LaPelicula is an annual spanish film festival taking place in Czech Republic. They have new identity every year.
www.lapelicula.cz

Anna Sun
Anna Sun
Making thinking visual→making visuals emotionally awakening
Hire Me

More by Anna Sun

View profile
    • Like