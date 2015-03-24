Brandon Harrison

Perry James Business Card

Totally forgot to upload this a couple months ago! These were the business cards I designed for Perry James—a photographer focused on giving back.

Here's his blog post with some BTS photos at Spark Letterpress: http://www.perryjames.photo/blog/rebrand2015

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
