Have you ever wished you could get an email every week, with all the jobs posted to our Jobs page this week, so you can review them in one handy location wherever you are? Then I've got some great news for you.

Head on over to our email notifications settings and check the brand-new Jobs for Designers email. Every Thursday morning, you'll get a fresh batch of jobs to review over your morning coffee.

Posted on Mar 24, 2015
