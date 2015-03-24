Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
David J Short

ICU (I See You) ::: Hand-Lettered Typography

ICU (I See You) ::: Hand-Lettered Typography custom typography hand drawn typography hand lettering hand-lettered handletter handwritten illustrated type paper graffiti type typography lettering
ICU—Yes I do, I do see you, I see you right over there.—created on 10.10.14.

This hand-lettered composition is one of many from a daily fifteen-minute(ish) hand-lettering blog-project that I've been working on since January 1st, 2013 entitled Accidental-Typographer. Thank you for looking!

