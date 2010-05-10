Matthew Rex

Laterstars Replacement

Matthew Rex
Matthew Rex
  • Save
Laterstars Replacement yellow laterstars twitter icon web brown
Download color palette

A replacement icon for www.laterstars.com, an awesome service for archiving your faved tweets. This is actually becoming the official icon for laterstars!

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2010
Matthew Rex
Matthew Rex

More by Matthew Rex

View profile
    • Like