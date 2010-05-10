sketchPatch

Many Drops

sketchPatch
sketchPatch
  • Save
Many Drops algorithm as3 code collaborative flash generative java machine-drawing playground processing programming sketch sketchpatch
Download color palette

liked the original by Tiger Pixel, so made an animated version in processing.

You can see/run/modify the Processing program generating the animation at the sketchPatch site here.

This program and its output, like all other sketchPatch content, are licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License.

87ce6a0becf0c27e008cc2b9e37a4cf2
Rebound of
Raindrops
By Alan Geraghty
sketchPatch
sketchPatch

More by sketchPatch

View profile
    • Like