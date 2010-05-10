Trent Walton

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I like nice initials. I also feel it's incredibly smart for Web designers to understand that logo's need to be black and white. No more of this gradient stuff. Trent does it right, but let's add his middle initial (for more professionalism and personal consumer relationship) as well as give it some Texan style. Play play play, my first real rebound.