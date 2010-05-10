Patrick Algrim

I like nice initials. I also feel it's incredibly smart for Web designers to understand that logo's need to be black and white. No more of this gradient stuff. Trent does it right, but let's add his middle initial (for more professionalism and personal consumer relationship) as well as give it some Texan style. Play play play, my first real rebound.

Rebound of
TW
By Trent Walton
Posted on May 10, 2010
