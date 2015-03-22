Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brian Daigle

DTFH fan art

DTFH fan art duncan trussell family hour joe rogan dtfh crowley illuminati rothchild conspiracy humor podcast
Some illuminati-inspired fan art for Duncan Trussell's podcast. Line art and colors done in illustrator and shading done in photoshop. First time using this technique, but like the result--certainly doing more artwork like this going forward.

