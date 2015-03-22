DTFH fan art

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some illuminati-inspired fan art for Duncan Trussell's podcast. Line art and colors done in illustrator and shading done in photoshop. First time using this technique, but like the result--certainly doing more artwork like this going forward.