Sprocket app branding sprocket app bicycle bicycle app ios android symbol logotype gear cog freewheel green
Working on a new bicycle app. (Logotype by Claire Coullon and I)

Thank You~ Nick Zhukov for the invitation!

Posted on Mar 22, 2015
We make a bicycle marketplace

