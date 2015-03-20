Hoop Di Do website redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Working on a hoop dance website redesign for a Calgary based teacher. The goals were to bring a playful, vibrant and fun feel to the website while also creating a professional and organized space for offerings on classes and hoops.