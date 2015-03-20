Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sarah McVean

Hoop Di Do website redesign

Hoop Di Do website redesign webdesign websitedesign redesign web ux dance purple green blue vibrant playful
  1. home-shot-800.png
  2. Hoopdid-Home-Page-1.0.png

Working on a hoop dance website redesign for a Calgary based teacher. The goals were to bring a playful, vibrant and fun feel to the website while also creating a professional and organized space for offerings on classes and hoops.

Posted on Mar 20, 2015
