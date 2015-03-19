Rouli Willow

BeFunky Save Screen

It's my first Dribble this year. It's has been a while :) These are BeFunky latest update for our IOS mobile, we launch the end of January. The goal is to make user to save and share the photo more and the simplified the home screen removed camera and implant it inside gallery image when the user selected the photo.

Posted on Mar 19, 2015
