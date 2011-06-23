TinchyRobot

Twitter Button - Free PSD

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Twitter Button - Free PSD 3d depth twitter shadow realistic cool grey blue freebie original
Download color palette

Heres a web button I created, just wanted to try something new. I Created the whole thing with vector shapes and layer styles, you can download the full psd for free here: http://www.freebiepixels.com/resources/cool-3d-button/

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2011
TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like