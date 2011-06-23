Nathaniel David Utesch

Left sleeve, cycling jersey

Left sleeve, cycling jersey
Jerseys are back from the manufacturer. Skin tight, ball-huggin glory. Wanted to rebound the "all weather" icons in their final usage.

Some more photog here -- http://nthnl.com/news-updates/team-neighborlink-cycling-jerseys/

Rebound of
All Weather
By Nathaniel David Utesch
Posted on Jun 23, 2011
