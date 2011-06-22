Benek Lisefski

Korero Maori Online progress + exercises

Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
Hire Me
  • Save
Korero Maori Online progress + exercises blue grey black white web maori progress bar icon exercise tooltip
Download color palette

This shot shows part of a progress indicator as well as exercise type selection

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Benek Lisefski
Benek Lisefski
UX/UI Design & Strategy
Hire Me

More by Benek Lisefski

View profile
    • Like