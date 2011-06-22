Baseball icon

Kris Mendoza

Owed this to Soko for months now, a quick replacement icon for MLB At Bat. Yep, that's my real signature I snuck in there because it looks kinda cool. Don't worry, the actual icons themselves don't have it.

Download - http://d.pr/6qCk

There's also a clean version of the ball in there too.

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
