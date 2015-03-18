Nucleo - Stroke Width

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Another handy feature of the Nucleo App is the option to update the stroke-width of the icons.
This is something you can do manually for other sets of icons, using a graphic tool like AI (even though in the browser, using Nucleo, it's way smoother). However the main difference is our icons have been built with this feature in mind: the minimalism, the spacing, they are not only design decisions, but also a compromise to make the icons easy to customize. You can actually increase the stroke-width of a 48px Nucleo icon to 4px, and it'll look great.
