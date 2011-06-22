Pavel Maček

iPhone app design

Pavel Maček
Pavel Maček
  • Save
iPhone app design ios iphone design app location social network list blue icons
Download color palette

I've been working on this app with great folks from Wildfuse for couple of monts now. It is getting there ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2011
Pavel Maček
Pavel Maček
Freelance Product designer

More by Pavel Maček

View profile
    • Like