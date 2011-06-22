Gavin Nelson

Iconica Messages and Mail

Iconica Messages and Mail iconica iphone theme messages mail sms icon
Made yet another alternate mail icon, and a messages icon for Iconica.

Also, I have started a beta for this theme. If anyone would like to join the beta, let me know. I have a few more spaces open.

Any feedback is appreciated.

Posted on Jun 22, 2011
