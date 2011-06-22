Rudy Rosciglione

Cause dolphins ops earth island institute app facebook japan save fb iphone ocean support concept
Hi people, yesterday i watched " The Cove " and I think we must united ourselves against massacres of dolphins which take place on the Japanese coasts the every day. Today, I had the idea to create applications or people could make the gifts and be held with the current of advanced of the cause.

